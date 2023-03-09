SAM Food Pantry to hold open house

By Margie Willheimer

The SAM Food Pantry will be holding an open house on Wednesday, March 15, from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Tuscola United Methodist Church. All residents of Douglas County are encouraged to attend the. The SAM Food Pantry serves all residents of Douglas County who are experiencing food security issues. Hours of operation are on Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Clients can use the full pantry once a month and can use the pantry every opening in order to get produce, including bread.

An Eastern Illinois Food Bank Representative will be in attendance to answer questions and have printed material available. The SAM Food Pantry uses monetary donations to purchase the foodstuff items that we have available to our clients. We have a truck delivery once a month to keep our shelves stocked.

The Sam Food Pantry is staffed by volunteers. Sign-up sheets will be provided if anyone wants to become a volunteer. Light refreshments will be provided. Mark this event on your calendar.