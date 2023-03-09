Bomb threats lead to arrest

By Dominik Stallings

After she allegedly made bomb threats to Tuscola schools, Tuscola Police arrested Jill Harp, 43, at 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. She was charged with two class 1 felonies for alleged false terrorism and two class 3 felonies for alleged disorderly conduct.

According to a press release by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, the Sheriff’s office and Tuscola’s Police Department were notified at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday of a bomb threat to North Ward Elementary School. According to Tuscola Police Chief Craig Hastings, the same threat came to East Prairie Middle School and Tuscola High School. The police departments determined the threat was unfounded but proceeded with a lockdown at all three schools. The police departments searched the school for any threats.

“It was unlikely that there was a bomb,” said Chaplin, “We’ll give it a good lookover and do our due diligence until we feel that 100 percent everything is OK.”

Parents received a call from the school’s emergency phone system. Although, some parents commented on the Facebook press release that they didn’t receive a call.

Chaplin felt it was important to give closure to parents before the end of the night. He knew the automated call to parents only told them of the lockdown and a bomb threat but not of any arrests made.

Some parents questioned why the schools decided to lock down the students and keep them in one location rather than evacuate them, which would appear safer.

Chief Hastings explained that because they knew the bomb threat was unfounded, they determined with the schools that it would be safe for the students to be placed on lockdown.

“We were pretty confident about what was going on. We had some prior contact with this person for some other things. We were confident that we didn’t have to remove students from the building,” said Hastings.

He added that the initial call also stated that the bomb was inside a vehicle in the parking lot, which weighed heavily on the decision not to remove the children from the school.

Chaplin said that the schools were very cooperative and acted quickly. “Bomb threats are not as simple as ‘get them all out of the buildings.’ There’s a lot more to it. They did a good job of working with us and Tuscola, with coming up with a plan to get it resolved. Kudos to them,” said Chaplin.’

If the threat to the schools were to be more credible, they would have proceeded to evacuate the students.