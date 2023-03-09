Bethany Sorowka discusses career in Parks and Recreation

By Tony Hooker

Bethany Sorowka never intended to have a career in Parks and Recreation.

In fact, she saw herself in a completely different role as a public servant, but as often happens, events conspired to lead her to her life’s work.

Did you always want to be a PE teacher?

Actually, I started out in school as a photography major, but I realized quickly that I wanted to pursue something different, and I became a PE and Health teacher. I taught for six years, but I always worked in recreation during the summer. I grew to love recreation so much more, and I wanted to do it full-time, and I’ve been moving across the United States ever since. I went to North Carolina from Illinois, and then to Colorado and now I’ve ended up back in Illinois, she laughed.

Where did you go to school?

I went to Northern Illinois University.

Were you an athlete?

I was in high school, big into track and field, but coming from a small town, I did everything.

You went to Salt Fork, right? Did you do well at state and all that stuff?

We did. I was a distance runner, doing the relays and that sort of thing.

What was your major at NIU?

Physical and Health Education.

How did you come to move to North Carolina?

In North Carolina, I was still teaching, but I worked for the city of Raleigh over the summer months, and when I moved to Colorado, that’s when I moved to recreation full-time.

You’ve been on the job for how long now?

Four days!

It’s a small sample size, but are you finding the job to be what you expected?

I’m very excited to be here and to learn more about this community and to be a part of this process of growing and creating is awesome for a town this size. Being from the area, when I was in Colorado, I thought ‘how awesome would it be to do something like this in my hometown area? Sidell is not that big, but it’s not too far away.

Do you envision this as being more of a regional facility?

In rural areas, there is a lot of sharing that goes on. You have to drive to go places, so I do, but this is also for Villa Grove, so that’s where the focus will always be.

What do you think you’re main first task will be?

I want to know what the community wants, and what the staff wants. What everyone wants to make this place home. What can we do to fill the building and keep everyone happy?

Are you going to be polling others?

A survey is in the works, and people will be aware of it, very soon.

I know it’s only been four days, but you’ve done this before, so do you have a plan for one year, five years, and so on?

That’s what I’ve been working on this week as I’ve been getting to know everyone. I do have a timeline and goals that I’m working towards, but I also need to learn about what is best for the community.

What do you think the biggest challenge will be?

Four days into it is too soon to say!

Will you be instructing as well?

I am certified and able to do so, so it really depends on what I’m needed for as we move forward. I’m willing and happy to do it.

You’re able to do the administrative piece? Step in and officiate a kids’ volleyball game if you need to? Go out and throw some batting practice? Whatever needs to be done?

Yep! It really is a fun job!

What was your main job emphasis in Colorado?

I was the recreation supervisor there. I was over all the sports leagues and senior recreational activities.

So you had to hire umpires and all that? Did you have to make sure that the fields were ready to play on?

Oh yeah. I’ve drug fields, chalked them. I’ve painted soccer fields and I’ve done it all. I was also over the fitness area, so I’ve hired fitness instructors as well.

Do you think there will be a market for that in Villa Grove?

I hope so!

Is there anything we haven’t covered?

I just want to say that I’m happy to be here and be a part of it, and I can’t wait to meet everyone.