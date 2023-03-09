Back in the Day- 3/8/23

10 years ago

March 13, 2013

Author Trent Reedy visited East Prairie students to share his Afghanistan experinces. His book, “Words in the Dust,” was the featured reading for Voices of the Prairie.

Sixth grade travel basketball team ended their season with 20-5 record and took first place in the Villa Grove tournament.

Fifth grade grade travel basketball team ended their season with a 16-15 record and placed second in the Villa Grove tournament.

Seventh grade Hornets volleybal team fell to Beecher in their state title match. Under Coach Shelbi White, the girls put up a hard fight but succumber to a 25-15 loss.

20 years ago

March 11, 2003

Contestants in the Little Miss Tuscola pageant included Logan Stenger, Lexi Moraski, Erin Boyd, Amber Tabeling, Emma Sementi, Kota Little, Ryce Ward, Peyton Shelmadine, Taylor Reifsteck, Jordan Ochs, Lily Hale, Madison VanSickle, Lani Little, Taylor Bosch, and Annie Heinz.

Final numbers on proposed bond refinancing issues for the city’s waterworks and sewer systems indicated the current favorable interest rates would save the City of Tuscola $1.5 million in debt service over the life of the bonds.

Alan and Marci Shoemaker of Tuscola announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Stacey to Jason Patterson, son of Don Patterson and Katie Bokor.

Tuscola’s Austin Hogue was one of four unanimous selections for the Little Okaw Valley Conference First Team basketball squad, while Warrior junior guard Justin Bozarth also captured First Team honors. Second Team status was accorded to Ryan Bonner and Anthony Gunnell. On the girls’ side, senior Chambry Gilmore was named to the LOVC Second Team, while freshman Johanna Wienke earned Honorable Mention status.

30 years ago

March 9, 1993

Tuscola City Council voted unanimously to pursue another $400,000 grant for use in helping pay for a new water tower. Council members were interested in the possibility of replacing the current tower, built in 1952, which was outdated and in poor condition.

The Miss Tuscola pageant was going to include some changes this year … among them the contestants now had the option of wearing active wear rather than a swimsuit. “Thank Heaven For Girls” was the theme for this year’s pageant, and Clarice Hausman would serve as mistress of ceremonies.

Scott and Julie Miller of Tuscola announced the birth of their son, Kyle, on Feb. 10, 1993. Kyle weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Tuscola’s Andrea Wax was the lone sophomore named to the 1992-93 girls Little Okaw Valley Conference First Team. TCHS senior Heidi Gaddey was named to the LOVC Second Team.

40 years ago

March 15, 1983

Mayor Clarence Snyder proposed a FY 1984 operating budget of $1.19 million, and a $5.74 million capital expenditure budget, vowing at the same time not to raise taxes.

Congratulations were in order for Tuscola florist Bill Rogers, who won first place in the Illinois State Florists Association floral design contest held recently in Decatur. Rogers’ winning entry was a unique bridal bouquet and matching hairpiece.

Mr. and Mrs. Dave Arseneau of Tuscola announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Katherine “Katie” Elaine, Feb. 25 at Jarman Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 lbs. 1 1/2 oz.

The super-sectional tournament showdown at Millikin University between the Tuscola Warriors and Nokomis Redskins ended in a 49-47 win for Nokomis in double overtime. Down by as many as 12 points in the second half, the Warriors clawed their way back to tie it at 45 in regulation.

50 years ago

March 8, 1973

The Tuscola Post Office was becoming part of a new concept in mail handling when an “area mail processing” plan went into place—massing all mail for 89 post offices at Champaign, the chosen central point for distribution.

Harley Thomas of Tuscola was in satisfactory condition at Jarman Hospital following a severe electrical shock suffered last Tuesday while removing corn from a grain bin at the Huber and Sloan John Deere agency.

Tuscola revenged three earlier defeats by Unity with a decisive 71-55 win in the regional finals at Tolono Friday night. The win riled Unity fans to the point that Champaign County deputies had to be called to protect players, and bedlam bordering on riot that developed at the conclusion of the contest prevented the normal presentation of the trophy. The Warrior bus was pelted with rocks as the team attempted to load in its normal place, and the bus had to be moved to a different location in order for players to safely embark.