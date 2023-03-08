Nora Sanders

Nora Mae Sanders, 90, of Arcola, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Brookstone Estates in Tuscola.

Private burial will be in the Mound Cemetery in Charleston. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Nora was born on February 22, 1933, in Oakland. She was a daughter of John and Emma Mae (Dick) Zeigler. She married Russell E. “Bud” Sanders on July 18, 1951, in Oakland; he passed away on April 6, 2017.

She is survived by three children, Eugene Sanders of Tuscola, Ann Crucil and her husband Guy of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Brenda Sue Smyser and her husband Nick of Mattoon; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and four siblings, Clarence, Frank, Normajean and Thelma.

Nora was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church in Arcola.

Nora worked as a welder at Progress Industries in Arthur, and retired with 28 years of service.

She always enjoyed camping with her husband at Bo Wood Campground at Lake Shelbyville. She also liked to fish; Nora and Bud would always host an annual “Fish Fry” at the old park in Arcola for family and friends; upwards of 60 to 75 people would often attend.

Nora has lived at Brookstone Estates in Tuscola for the past three years; she made many new friends and enjoyed doing puzzle books.