Nancy Knowles

Nancy L. Knowles, 77, of Bement, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 4:22 a.m., at the Charleston Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Charleston.

Graveside services will be held privately for the family at a later date in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, Bement.

Nancy was born on February 2, 1946, in Ellsworth, Maine, a daughter of Harry and Dasy DeMeyer Farnsworth. She married Robert W. Knowles on December 8, 1966, in Heidelberg, Germany, and he died on February 16, 2022.

Surviving children include Barbara (Chris) Perry of Tennessee, Carol Knowles of Bement, Robert William (Tracy) Knowles of Gibson City, and John (Karl White) of Charleston. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Albert (Kelly Pilar) Craig, Andru Giddings, Casey (Jessie) Knowles, Aaron (Rachel Mirabella) Knowles, Jessi Knowles, Brianna (Jonathan Dover) Perry, Connor (Skylar Shaw) McNicol; and five great-grandchildren, Mia, Brantley, Aiden, Deakon and Rozlyn. Also surviving is a brother, Paul (Shirley) Farnsworth of Dexter, Maine. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and a sister.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Nancy L. Knowles, “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family.” Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.