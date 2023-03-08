Linda Asther

Linda Dawson Asther, age 81, of Roland, Ark., danced her way into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She was born June 13, 1941, in Norton, Kan., the daughter of Clifton Dawson and Virginia Thompson Dawson. She loved Jesus, her family, and quilting with her whole heart. She followed her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald, to heaven.

Linda overcame poverty and crippling polio to be an encourager, motivator, and example for everyone she met. She leaves a legacy behind in the family and friends she loved – how to live your faith.

Her daughters, Jackie Thorne (Kevin) and Kimberly Asther, will miss her but know they will see her again. She is survived by her sister, Francis Darlene Shortt of Maine.

Linda’s life was celebrated with a memorial service Friday, March 3, at the Trinity Assembly of God in Little Rock, Ark. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net.