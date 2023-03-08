Doug Jurgens

Douglas Henry Jurgens was born on November 16, 1941, in Urbana, and passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness in Green Valley, Ariz., on February 23, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Johnston Jurgens, and his parents. He was the son of Glenn and Edith Fitzjarrald Jurgens and the brother of Ron Jurgens, now of Florence, Ariz. Doug grew up on a farm in Arthur and graduated from Arthur High School and Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, where he met his loving and devoted wife, Marcia. They were married in Chicago on January 4, 1964, and resided and worked there before moving back to his hometown of Arthur to raise their family. His work career began as a lineman at Illinois Bell, and then in Arthur, he worked in insurance as a union rep at Progress Industries before joining a partnership as an independent agent at Singer Insurance Agency for 30 years.

Doug was a natural and dedicated leader who served on various boards and committees throughout his life, starting as high school class president. He served on the Arthur School Board, Moultrie County Regional Planning Board, Lake Land College Lay Advisory Council, Rotary Club as president, Tourism Committee, Arthur Association of Commerce as president and director, as well as chair and member of several boards at the Arthur United Methodist Church, and more.

Upon retirement in 2003, he moved to Arizona where he reveled in the mountains and desert beauty.

He leaves behind his dear companion, Jan Jordan of Green Valley, Ariz., as well as his three favorite daughters and their families, Christie Logan and husband Bob Poznanovich of Lindstrom, Minn., Kimberly Miles and husband Ed of Spartanburg, S.C., and Beth Padovan and husband Seth of Sparks, Nev.; and grandchildren, Sam Logan and wife Maria Calderon, Jack Logan, Nan Miles, Henry Miles, and Quinn Padovan.

In his lifetime, Doug crisscrossed nearly every highway of the country, ran six miles a day six days a week for 30 years, ran the Chicago Marathon three times, backpacked and hiked in the mountains whenever he could (weekly), hiked the Grand Canyon seven times, was still jeeping high into the mountains to discover ghost towns and abandoned mines with friend group the Rough Riders, and always delighted in bringing people together to join in his epic adventures.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 4, at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Madera Canyon online at www.friendsofmaderacanyon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 1203, Green Valley, AZ, 85622 and with both, please be sure to note “In memory of Doug Jurgens.”

Finally, in honor of Doug, put something fun on your calendar and do it with people you love.