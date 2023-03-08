Billie Snyder

Billie C. Snyder, 89, of Oakland, formerly of Arcola, passed away at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 5, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Billie’s brothers-in-law, Mike and Pat Weaver, officiated. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola VFW and the Arcola American Legion were in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Masonic Rites conducted by the Oakland Masonic Lodge were held Sunday at the funeral home prior to the visitation.

Billie was born on October 21, 1933, in West Frankfort. He was a son of Forrest “Mickey” and Marie (Carr) Snyder. He married Carolyn “Chick” Weaver on August 18, 1955, in West Frankfort.

He is survived by his wife, Chick Snyder of Oakland; two sons, Mick Snyder and his wife Marlene of Arcola, and Neil Snyder and his wife Tammy of Mattoon; nine grandchildren, Jeremiah Snyder and his wife Candi of Charleston, Joshua Snyder of Arcola, Anthony “Tony” Snyder and his wife Kelli of Hindsboro, Lindsay Shain and her husband Troy of Oakland, Marissa Snyder of Lawrenceville, and Olivia Neilly May Snyder of Mattoon, Michael Snyder and his wife Heather, Micheala Wilson and her husband Jake, Megan Robbins and her husband Alex all of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.; 12 great-grandchildren, Graci, Emma, and Hudson, Jonathan, Ayden, Liam, Jaxon, and Carson, and Hailey, Kinley, Raylee and Rowan; a daughter-in-law, Angie Snyder of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.; and two brothers, Phillip Snyder and his wife Adrienne of Bell, Fla., and Steve Snyder of West Frankfort.

Billie was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Tony Ray Snyder, and Don Austin Snyder; and one brother, Richard Snyder.

Billie graduated from West Frankfort High School in 1951.

Billie was a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War and retired from the United States Navy Reserves as a Chief Petty Officer with 30 years of service.

Billie took a position with USI in Tuscola in 1955 after he got out of the Navy. He relocated to Arthur from West Frankfort, lived in Tuscola for a short time, and in 1958, He and Chick settled in Arcola, where they raised their family. Billie retired from USI as a Fire Marshall in 1992 with 37 years of service.

Billie served his community well. He was on the Arcola Volunteer Fire Department from 1963 to 1998, having worked his way through the ranks and retired as Fire Chief. He served as an alderman. He was in the Arcola Lions Club. He was a member of the Arcola Masonic Lodge. He helped with boy scouts, and he helped coach a few baseball teams through the years. He was also a huge Arcola Purple Rider Fan.

After retirement, Billie and Chick bought a fifth wheel camper and would spend winters in Florida. During the summer they served as Campground Managers at Walnut Point State Park in Oakland, a position they held for 14 years. They made many friends in Oakland and moved there after they stopped traveling. Billie joined the Oakland VFW and the Oakland Masonic Lodge.

Billie enjoyed fishing. His family has fond memories of fishing at Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee as well as Lake Shelbyville. He also enjoyed golfing, or as his boys liked to say, “he liked to hunt golf balls,” usually his own. His favorite thing to do was simply spend time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Arcola Foundation for the Mike Harvey Scholarship Fund.