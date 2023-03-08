Ada Poynter

Ada L. Poynter, 88, of Arthur, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Arthur Home.

Visitation was held March 3, at the First Apostolic Church, Arthur. Funeral services were held Saturday, March 4, at the First Apostolic Church in Arthur. Pastors Gawain Bevis and Tim Froese officiated. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Ada was born on May 4, 1934, in Arthur. She was a daughter of Lewis and Mary (Mast) Troyer. She married Clinton A. Poynter on March 17, 1958, in Tuscola. He passed away on October 25, 2006.

She is survived by two sons, Wallace Dale Poynter and his wife Pennie of Villa Grove, and Tony Poynter and his wife Darla of Bourbon; four grandchildren, Wes Poynter and his wife Kaneesha of Westmount, Ben Poynter and his wife Nicole of Fairview, Ore., Caleb Poynter and his significant other, Kristin of Kingsland, Ga., and Christine Poynter of Goodman, Mo.; four great grandchildren, Lincoln and Amara Poynter of Westmount, Tabyn Pyles of Exeter, Mo., and Chase Robbins of Neosho, Mo.; three step grandchildren, Erica Campbell and her husband Paul of St. Joseph, Jason Tabb and his wife Lisa of Catlin, and Lindsey Nguyen and her husband Chris of Chesapeake, Va.; four step great grandchildren, Shelby and Taylor Campbell of St. Joseph, Henry Tabb of Catlin, and Audrey Nguyen of Chesapeake, Va.; one great grandson on the way and one step great grandson on the way; and five siblings, Elnora Miller of Goshen, Ind., Alta Hostetler of Lagrange Ind., Erwin Troyer and his wife Emma of LaGrange, Ind., Esther Wingard of Shipshewana, Ind., and Sarah Ann Yoder and her husband Leroy of Carbondale.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three siblings, Kenneth, Susan and David.

Ada was a member of the First Apostolic Church in Arthur, in which she was very involved and on the board at the church. She was also a member of TOP’S and KOP’S.

Ada had worked for Schrock Brothers in Arthur, assembling cabinets, which is now Masterbrand. She operated a daycare in her own home for many years and made many good relationships that have lasted a lifetime.

Ada enjoyed serving the Lord, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the First Apostolic Church in Arthur.