Yvonne Cook Corbit

On the morning of February 10, 2023, Helen Yvonne Stanley Cook Corbit of Sandy, Utah, passed from her mortal existence into the next phase of her life. She was 87 years of age.

Yvonne was born to Dansel Francis (Galloway) Stanley and Clifford C. Stanley in Jasper County in 1935. She graduated valedictorian from Atwood High School in 1953. In 1956, Yvonne moved to Denver, Colo., where she worked at Colorado Oil and Gas. In September of that year, she married Walter William Cook, Sr. After living in Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming, she settled and grew roots in Utah, working at the United States Postal Service until she retired in 1995. In September of 1985, Yvonne married Mark Corbit, a marriage that lasted in love until he passed away in 2019.

Yvonne loved to travel, experiencing nearly all of the lower 48 states, along with Alaska and Hawaii, as well as extensive traveling abroad with family members to Mexico, Canada, the Holy Lands, China, Greece, Italy, Spain, and Turkey. She enjoyed square dancing and served as the co-chairman of housing and registration for the 40th National Square Dance Convention. She loved to work outside in her yard and garden, nurturing both flowers and vegetables, and had a great love for bird-watching —Bluebirds and Quail especially. Yvonne was an avid reader, (especially murder mysteries) and her home was always filled with piles of books. Further, she collected many dolls and collectibles, all with their own story and significance. Yvonne loved working and made many friends wherever she worked. More than anything else, she loved spending time with family and friends, simply talking for hours at a time with them by phone or in person.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, Dansel and Clifford; her two husbands, Walter and Mark; siblings, Gene, Eddie, Lois, and Nelson; as well as her children, Annette, Rebecca, and sons taken too soon in life to be named.

She is survived by her siblings, Ronald and Frankie Stanley, Margaret Newberry, Inez and Don Phipps, and Tina and Michael Evans; her children, Crystal and Corey Nebeker, Walter and Brenda Cook, and Joseph and Elise Cook; as well as 10 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren (with one more on the way).

A public viewing was held February 17, at Goff Mortuary, Midvale Utah, followed by a funeral service. Yvonne was laid to rest at Mountain View Estates, Sandy, Utah. In lieu of flowers or plants, Yvonne requested that donations be made to a charity of the givers’ choice.

Yvonne was a bright, warm light in a dark world. She will be greatly missed.