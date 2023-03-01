Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Boys’ basketball

Cage Cardinals

Short-handed Villa Grove, playing without their leading scorer and without their leading rebounder, put together a solid team effort to defeat Chrisman 48-45 in the opening round of the IHSA class 1A regional tournament. Robert Fancher stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists to lead the way. Lukas Shadwick had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals of his own to help out, and Kyler Williams had 10 points and 7 boards of his own to help the cause.

Fall to Warriors

The Blue Devils saw their season end with a 101-35 loss to Tuscola in the regional semifinal.

Track and Field

Villa Grove kicked off the track and field season with an appearance at the Mt. Zion indoor meet on Feb. 21. Braydon Dowler led the way with a third-place finish in the 200m. The 4x200m relay team, made up of Ryan Schlueter, Gunner Klein, Luke Zimmerman and Braydon Dowler finished 6th, as did the 4×400 quartet of Sam Bender, William Jones, Ryan Schlueter and Luke Zimmerman. Connor Block also earned a sixth-place finish in the shot put, with a toss of 11.42 meters. On the girls’ side, Carly Eads finished 6th in the shot put with a toss of 8.31 meters and Scarlett Howard finished 11th in the 800m run.