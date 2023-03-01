Steve French

Stephen E. French, 70, of Tuscola, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his residence.

Per his request, no services will be held.

Steve was born on May 12, 1952, in Mattoon, the son of Wilbur Eugene and Evelyn Quinn French.

Survivors include his brothers, Gary French and wife Brenda of Lincoln, Jim French and wife Valarie of Clinton; and sister, Connie Goodrich and husband Kent of Jacksonville, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Teri Woods and husband Robert, Bradley Goodrich and wife Melissa, Kristen Whitworth, Ashley Hallock and husband Mike, Alex French and wife Kelly, Jason French and wife Leslie, Matthew French and Nathan French and wife Kara; several great-nieces and great- nephews; and several great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or to an organization of the donor’s choice.

Steve graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1970 and then graduated from Illinois State University, where he was a Robert G. Bone Scholar. He formerly worked in marketing and was the national sales director for AW Cash Valve in Decatur. He also was the manager for Credit Union 1 in Tuscola for several years.

He enjoyed photography, music and reading. He loved spending time with his family members.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.