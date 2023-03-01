Ralph Hatcher

Ralph Jr. Hatcher passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Newman Rehab and Health Care Center in Newman.

Ralph was born on November 1, 1937, to Attis and Nannie (Dohoney) Hatcher. He married Zenith Downey on June 2, 1959; she preceded him in death on February 1, 2022.

He is survived by three children, Wanda (Doug) Moore, Tony (Deb) Hatcher, and Terry (Christy) Hatcher, all of Newman; two grandchildren, Mindy (Wes) Luth of Newman and Cody (Jennifer) Hatcher of Shelbyville; three great-grandchildren, Kane and Tinley Luth of Newman, and Payton Hatcher of Shelbyville; one sister, Joyce Biggs of Columbia, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Zenith Hatcher; his parents; seven brothers, William, Tommy, Billy, James, Bob, Ken, and Wayne; and five sisters, Pat Morrison, Mae Lucas, Barb Hatcher, Bedelia Burchett, and Brenda Henson.

Ralph retired from Illini FS after working there for many years. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Private family services were held Tuesday, February 28. Burial was in the Centennial Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Newman Rehab and Health Care Center (418 S. Memorial Drive Newman, IL 61942) or to Transitions Hospice (1551 Bond St. Naperville, IL 60563).