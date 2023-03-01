Paul Bunting

Paul J. Bunting, 82, of Arthur formerly of Tolono, died at 2:01 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, with the Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating. Burial was in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation was held Tuesday at the funeral home.

Paul was born on December 7, 1940, in Champaign, the son of John D. and Gynell Clagg Bunting Jr. He was the second of four children and was raised and attended school in Mahomet/Seyour where he graduated High School in 1958. He married Shelbyjean Shepherd on December 8, 1963, in Sadorus. She died on October 8, 2006.

Paul is survived by one brother, Fred (Carol) Bunting of Mahomet; and one sister, Marilyn Rademaker of St. Joseph; also a niece and three nephews, Pamela (Craig) Coshun, Madison, Wis., Kent Bunting, Williamsport, Pa., Doug Rademaker, St. Louis, Mo., Don Rademaker, Clarksville, Tenn.; and two great nephews, John Coshun, Milwaukee, Wis., Jacob Coshun Minneapolis, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Larry.

Paul served in the National Guard for 12 years. He also worked for Krannert Center in the ticket office from 1969–1976, then was ticket manager for the athletic department from 1976–1989 and the was the Public Functions Supervisor at the University from 1989–1999. He was a lifelong fan of Fighting Illini athletics and was a basketball season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed spending time on the family farm in Seymour.

Paul was a talented yet humble artist who enjoyed creating and sharing his woodworking creations with family and friends. He also enjoyed sharing his time as a photographer recording family gatherings as well as events in Arthur at Penn Station where he had many longtime friends. Paul was an avid gardener and fisherman. A lifelong collector of treasures, Paul was a sentimental family historian who enjoyed antiques and especially enjoyed restoring family heirlooms like his father’s tractors and his mother’s handmade quilts. His generous spirit and love of music will be missed by all who knew him. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign. That is where memorial contributions may be made.

Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.