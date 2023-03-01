Mark Charles Ruyle, 61, of Charleston, passed away at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Casey Cumberland Cemetery in Casey. Pastor Whit Lauwers will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mark was born on January 10, 1962, in Springfield, a son of Hal Ray and Janice Louise (Cantrall) Ruyle.

He is survived by one son, Danny Ruyle of Arcola; his stepmother, Sharon Ruyle of Charleston; siblings, Michael Ruyle of Mattoon, Melanie Mathews and her husband Rodney of Casey, Kristina Allen and her special friend Tom Oakley of Mattoon, Rhonda Budd and her husband Larry of Casey, and Dayna Schubert and her husband Gene of Charleston; a sister-in-law, DeAnn Marlow of Greenup; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, David Marlow.

Mark grew up in Casey. He enjoyed basketball, and in junior high he played on a Sweet 16 basketball team. He always enjoyed shooting baskets even as an adult.

He held different positions through the years usually in retail customer service.

Mark had a passion for horses. He would always prefer to be doing something with horses, trading horses, caring for horses, showing horses, watching a rodeo live or on TV, or even a good old-fashioned western on TV; if horses were involved, he was all in.

He also liked dogs and his favorite breeds were the French Bulldog and the Boston Terrier.

He was a good pencil artist, and always listened to classic rock.

Mark was crazy about his son, Danny, which also made him a big Arcola Purple Rider fan. It didn’t matter if Danny was playing or coaching, Mark would be pulling for the Purple Riders.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arcola Sports Boosters in Honor of Mark Ruyle.