Lyle Lannon

Lyle Eugene Lannon, 95, formerly of rural Sidney, passed away on February 18, 2023, at Arbor Rose in Tolono. He was born on June 16, 1927, to parents Patrick Lannon and Mildred (Wyant) Lannon. Lyle married his late wife, Barbara, on February 26, 1949.

Lyle was a lifelong farmer who also loved to travel. He spent much of his time on the road in his motorhome, exploring new places and making memories with his family and friends. Lyle belonged to numerous local clubs, including Moose, Elks, Knights of Columbus, I&I Tractor Club, and the Farm Bureau. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

Lyle is survived by his daughter, Carol Lamb of Champaign; grandchildren, David Riggins of Papillion, Neb., Stephanie Lamb (John) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jeremy Lamb of Sidney; great-grandchildren, Dustin Riggins (Shawna) of Coralville, Iowa, and Kirsten (AJ) Jackson of Elkhorn, Neb.; great-great-grandchild, Miles Riggins of Coralville, Iowa, and his sister, Betty Sappenfield of Philo. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Maurice Lannon; and wife Barbara.

Visitation was held Wednesday, February 22, at the Joines Funeral home in Villa Grove with a rosary service. The funeral service was on Thursday, February 23, at the Bongard Immaculate Conception Church with Father Keith Walder officiating; burial followed at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. The family requests any donations to be made to Philo Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund or to the family for a memorial bench.

Lyle will be remembered for his kind heart, hard work, and love for his family and friends. His spirit will live on in the memories of those who loved him.