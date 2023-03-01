Lady Warriors come up short in title game

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team climbed into the sweet sixteen with a big win over St. Anthony, avenging their only loss of the season but came up a few points short of an elite-8 appearance falling to Neoga in a heartbreaker. Tuscola gained revenge, dropping St. Anthony in the semi-finals of a loaded Casey-Westfield sectional 45-41 thanks to a fourth-quarter rally but couldn’t duplicate the magic in the title game, falling to the Lady Indians 44-38.

Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s Warriors team jumped out early on the back of an inside attack from Sydney Moss. Moss scored the first 6 points of the contest for Tuscola as the two teams traded blows in the paint. The Bulldogs finished off the stanza with a 7-2 run reaching the first buzzer on top 13-6. Ella Boyer fueled the offensive fires in the second period sandwiching 4 free-throws in between a pair of treys as the two teams traded points with the Bulldogs, keeping a 5-point lead heading into the break on top 24-19.

Boyer and Moss both did damage in the third and Zoey Thomason had a big bucket late but St. Anthony answered every time, entering the final 8 minutes of action in front 35-32. That’s when Kohlbecker unleashed the defense, which directly turned into offense. Ava Boyer and Harley Woodard combined to score 10 of Tuscola’s 13 points in the final act as the Warriors forced 6 turnovers in the final 5 minutes and scored on four of them avenging their only loss of the regular season, limiting the Bulldogs to just 6 points in the fourth. Isabelle Wilcox, Lia Patterson, Woodard, Moss and the Boyer sisters pressured the ball on every square inch of the floor in Casey, allowing Tuscola to score the final 10 points of the game.

The Warriors grabbed 26 rebounds and swiped 16 steals while connecting on 45 percent of their field goals and 75 percent of their free throws. Moss led all with 16 points while hauling in 7 rebounds. Ella Boyer was next up with 14 points, followed by Woodard with 6 points. Wilcox dished out a game-high 6-assists and Patterson found her way to 4 steals and 7 rebounds.

“What a terrific high school ball game,” Kohlbecker quipped. “We led for the first few minutes and not again till maybe the last half minute. I felt everyone who played was effective for us—our post players, Sydney, Molly and Harley, controlled the paint and held Faraday (1000-point scorer) to 5 points.”

“Our defensive pressure, which starts with our guards, Ava, Ella, Zoey, Izzy and Lia, was what swung the game in our favor. This was a huge win, especially after losing to them by 20 a few weeks ago. Without that loss, I’m not sure we win this game.”

The championship game was a reversal of fortunes as the Warriors owned a win over Neoga at the Holiday Hoopla Tournament. Also, in the shooting department on the Warrior’s side of the stat sheet with Kohlbecker’s crew connecting on just 23 percent from the field and 11 of 28 from the free throw line.

Woodard, Moss and Ava Boyer attacked the hoop early, each donating a bucket to an early 6-0 Warrior lead. Back came the Indians running off the final 12-points of the opening period to move in front 12-6 heading into the second. Ella Boyer answered an Indian trey with one of her own and Woodard dominated the low post but the black and gold couldn’t cut into the lead, entering the breakdown 5 points 22-16.

After a pair of threes by Ella Boyer and 3 baskets by Moss, another Warrior rally looked to be in the cards as the Warriors moved in front for the first time since the 4-minute mark entering the final frame on top by two 31-29. Woodard also hit 3 of 4 from the line in the quarter but shooting woes late at the charity stripe by Tuscola proved to be costly down the stretch. A burst by Neoga early in the fourth forced Kohlbecker’s group to foul late and the Indians answered with 9 made free throws in the final 5 minutes ending the Warrior’s historic 33-win season.

“Against Neoga, to a degree, we beat ourselves,” Kohlbecker said. “Even being down at half, I still liked our chances, especially since we had missed a number of easy shots and struggled at the line. Our defense carried us in the second half, we got the shots we wanted but our problems at the line persisted and you just aren’t going to win a sectional going shooting under 40 percent against a team the caliber of Neoga, who finished third at state last year.”

“These girls have so much to be proud of, having won 5 championships this season and finishing 33-2,” stated Kohlbecker. “They created memories that will last a lifetime.”