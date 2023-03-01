City of Tuscola approves First Friday Farmer’s Market

By Dominik Stallings

The Tuscola City Council approved a First Friday Famer’s Market on a vacant lot at 128 W. Sale from May to October. Jessica Suding, owner of Rainbows and Sunshine Boutique, will host the monthly event and plans to have live music and activities for kids.

The Council approved the transfer of the State’s tax bonding allocation. The allocation of $560,000 will be transferred Eastern Illinois Economic Development Authority in order for the money to be used in the region. Tuscola has been a “home-rule” community since 2003 but has never used the allocation since. The allocation can provide tax-exempt financing for economic developments such as commercial or industrial projects in Tuscola’s jurisdiction. However, projects unusually combine the allocations from several jurisdictions and are usually many times larger than Tuscola’s allocation.

The Council approved the consent agenda, which included the payment for Clark Dietz for the Downtown Improvements engineering costs of $13,623, which included surveying and preliminary design for the two alleys east of Main Street.

It also included the payment request for the Donohue Master Meter Station Engineering for the designing and the loan application for the Meadowview Water Main replacement and the Master Meter Station Replacement.

The Council approved declaring the 1969 Squrt fire truck as surplus. Fire Chief Brian Moody said the vehicle is no longer serviceable and beyond practical repair. There also is no longer any room to store it with the new fire truck purchased recently. Chief Moody secured an offer from a collector in New Jersey for $1,000.

The Council approved a First Friday Famer’s Market on a vacant lot at 128 W. Sale from May to October. Jessica Suding, owner of Rainbows and Sunshine Boutique, will host the monthly event and plans to have live music and activities for kids.

The Council also approved a street closure for the Kiwanis Egg Hunt on April 1.

Angie Gordon, the billing clerk for the city, gave notice that she intends to retire on June 16. The city has begun soliciting and reviewing applications. Some applicants have already been interviewed. A new candidate should be recommended next month and start work in mid-April.