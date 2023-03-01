Back to regional crowns for boys’ basketball

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team did something that hasn’t been done in quite some time, delivering a regional title in consecutive years, and they did it in a convincing fashion. They opened the postseason with a lopsided victory over Tri-County last week and continued their dominance, posting two more big wins this past Wednesday and Friday. Coach Justin Bozarth’s bunch ran past Villa Grove in the semifinals of the Tuscola Regional 101-35 and that secured advancement to the Sectional and the round of 32 with a 63-46 victory over a scrappy Arcola squad in the championship game, moving to 27-6 overall on the season.

“We were really happy with how we started both games this week. We jumped on both Villa Grove and Arcola,” stated Bozarth. That’s been a focus of ours late in the season is how we start games. We knew Arcola would continue to compete and they certainly did for four quarters but the large margin in the first three quarters was too much for them to overcome.”

The Warriors jumped out early in the skirmish with the Riders in the title tilt utilizing a pair of sharp shooting guards to run out to a 21-8 lead at the first buzzer. Kam Sweetnam accounted for 10 of his game-high 22-points in the first 8 minutes of action, hitting twice from outside the arc. Josiah Hortin delivered 7 of his 14 points in the first frame as well, including a three, giving coach Bozarth a 13-point cushion into the second quarter.

Sweetnam connected on another trey early and Parker James joined in the fun, hitting a three-ball of his own on the way to an 8-point outing in the second stanza as the Warriors pushed the lead to 17 heading to the break on top 36-19. James added 10 points to the team totals as four Warriors found their way above the double-digit plateau. Jordan Quinn all but put it away in the third, hitting 3 of the Warrior’s 5 treys in the first 6 minutes of the second half, boasting the black and gold’s lead to 25 and entering the final 8 minutes on top 55-30. Quinn ended the evening with 15 points and a game-high 9 rebounds. Tuscola shot 50 percent from the arc while turning it over just 6 times total.

The fast start was even more evident in the semi versus Villa Grove as Tuscola allowed just one field goal in the first quarter and four total in the first half. James had a career in the opening stanza connecting on 6 shots and scoring 15 points in the first 7 minutes of the contest giving Tuscola a 31-8 lead after one.

James, Jackson Barrett and Sweetnam all tickled the bottom of the net from three-point land in second as the Warriors put this one away early en route to the century mark hitting 42 of 65 from the floor in the game, including 10 threes while turning the Blue Devils over 18 times.

Quinn followed James in the scoring column, donating 17 to the cause as five players in all reached double-digits. Next up was Sawyer Woodard, who scored 15-points off the bench. Chris Boyd followed with 12 points while Sweetnam tallied 10-points and a game-high 8 assists in the contest.

“Our scoring was balanced all week long, which puts difficulty on the opponents trying to decide who to take away,” commented the coach. “Jordan continues to be a consistent force. Parker, Kam, and Josiah all have big scoring night potential and we saw some of that this week. Defensively this week, it was a focus of ours to use our athleticism to speed all these teams up. As we move along in the postseason, we are going to have to be really sound in half-court man-to-man. We cannot allow teams to have easy layups. If they’re going to score, they’ve got to earn it at this point.”