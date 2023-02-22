Warriors burst into post season play

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team rebounded from a pair of late-season losses with three straight wins to end the regular season, including one of the top-ranked Indians of Altamont and one on senior night before opening the post season with a bang. The Warriors opened last week with a 58-34 runaway win over Neoga on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and then celebrated the fourth-year players with a 55-29 victory over Central A&M on Wednesday before bursting into the 2023 version of ‘March Madness’ with a dominating 79-14 win over Tri-County in the opening round of the Tuscola Regional.

Parker James continued his breakout season, leading the way with 38 points on the week in the 3-game sweep. Jordan Quinn was next in line adding 32 points to his season totals. Kam Sweetnam followed with 28 points while Josiah Hortin contributed 24-points and at least 5 assists in every contest to the mix. The Warriors end the regular season with 25 wins and 6 losses overall, adding the 26th win to the mix following the Tri-County conquest in the regional.

Coach Justin Bozarth’s bunch ran away and hid this past Saturday versus the Titans giving up just 6 points in the first half and only 7 in the second, allowing a mere 4 field goals in the slaughter rule-shortened blowout. Five players in all stepped outside the arc for three’s as the Warriors connected on 11 total as a team. Jackson Barrett led all off the bench with 17 points and 6 rebounds. Quinn and Sweetnam were right behind with 16 points each, while Hortin notched 10. Chris Boyd had 3 buckets in the paint, helping to open up the outside aerial attack and James ended his evening with 4-point and a game-high 7 rebounds.

Boyd, Colton Musgrave, Boston Broady, Grant Kauffman and Hunter Branca suited up for their final regular season outing at historic Tuscola Gymnasium a few nights earlier against Neoga. Kauffman and Branca have missed the majority of the season with injuries sustained in a quarterfinal football playoff run. Boyd, Musgrave and Broady combined for a pair of three’s, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 12 points.

Quinn did a little bit of everything, adding another double-double to his resume. The third-year starter ended his night with 11 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 blocks. James was at the top of the scoring column with 16 points while Sweetnam joined Quinn at the top of the rebounds list, grabbing 14-boards. Hortin distributed the ball, assisting on 5 baskets while scoring 5 points of his own.

Both James and Boyd found the double-digit plateau in the victory over Neoga on Tuesday and also did their fair share of the damage on the boards. James completed his night with a game-high 18 points and 7 rebounds, while Boyd found his way to 11 points and 5 rebounds. Hortin and Sweetnam both donated 9 points to the cause, with Quinn adding 7 points and 7 rebounds to the scorebook.