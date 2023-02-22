Villa Grove sports wrapup
By Tony Hooker
Boy’s Basketball
Packed by Timberwolves
23 points off of 19 Villa Grove turnovers spelled the difference in Villa Grove’s 58-45 senior night loss to Okaw Valley on February 14. Lukas Shadwick hit 5 of 9 shots from deep to finish with 17 points for the Blue Devils. Peyton Smith added 11 points and Robert Fancher chipped in 11 points and 5 assists. Parker Stevens dished out 7 dimes of his own and Smith pilfered 2 steals for VGHS.
Bucked by Broncos
Peyton Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Villa Grove fell to Cerro Gordo Bement 61-47. Turnovers were again the Blue Devils’ bugaboo, as 24 VG miscues led to 28 CGB points. Kyler Williams chipped in 12 points and snared 6 rebounds, Lukas Shadwick reached double figures with 10, and Parker Stevens handed out 4 assists for VGHS.
Junior High Girls Volleyball
7th graders sweep their way to conference crown
VGJH 7th grade volleyball team swept through Cerro Gordo Bement and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond by 2-0 scores before defeating Tuscola 25-17, 25-14 to claim the Junior High Okaw Conference title.
8th graders fall to CGB in tourney opener
The Blue Devils battled, but fell in straight sets to host Cerro Gordo Bement JH in JHOC action.