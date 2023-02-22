Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Boy’s Basketball

Packed by Timberwolves

23 points off of 19 Villa Grove turnovers spelled the difference in Villa Grove’s 58-45 senior night loss to Okaw Valley on February 14. Lukas Shadwick hit 5 of 9 shots from deep to finish with 17 points for the Blue Devils. Peyton Smith added 11 points and Robert Fancher chipped in 11 points and 5 assists. Parker Stevens dished out 7 dimes of his own and Smith pilfered 2 steals for VGHS.

Bucked by Broncos

Peyton Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Villa Grove fell to Cerro Gordo Bement 61-47. Turnovers were again the Blue Devils’ bugaboo, as 24 VG miscues led to 28 CGB points. Kyler Williams chipped in 12 points and snared 6 rebounds, Lukas Shadwick reached double figures with 10, and Parker Stevens handed out 4 assists for VGHS.

Junior High Girls Volleyball

7th graders sweep their way to conference crown

VGJH 7th grade volleyball team swept through Cerro Gordo Bement and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond by 2-0 scores before defeating Tuscola 25-17, 25-14 to claim the Junior High Okaw Conference title.

8th graders fall to CGB in tourney opener

The Blue Devils battled, but fell in straight sets to host Cerro Gordo Bement JH in JHOC action.