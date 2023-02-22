Tuscola girl’s basketball team moving on

By Lenny Sementi

After finishing the regular season with a 30-1 record in tow, Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team did what the top seed in a sub-sectional is supposed to do: win and advance. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s crew posted wins in the semi-finals and finals this past week at the Salt Fork regional’s earning them a spot in the Casey Westfield sectional on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for a chance to avenge the only blemish on their record verse Effingham St. Anthony.

The Warriors used a three-player-scoring barrage and a team effort on the boards to upend Georgetown-Ridge farm in their post-season opener 61-41 on Monday, Feb. 13. Then made a big first frame stick a few nights later on Thursday, dropping the host Storm 61–41 on their own floor in the regional championship. Coach K’s crew survived a 4 for 26 effort from outside the arc in the tournament thanks to a relentless assault on the boards, grabbing 65 in the two-game swing, 25 of which came on the offensive end.

Harley Woodard kicked off the championship skirmish in style. The senior wing was a beast in the win over the storm scoring 13 points in the opening frame on a 6 for 7 effort from the field, putting a pair back while grabbing 6 offensive rebounds in the first 8 minutes of action. She ended the night with a double-double accounting for a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds. Classmate Ella Boyer hit a bucket and finished off both ends of a one an one for the only points that weren’t Woodard’s in the stanza, giving Tuscola a 17-10 lead after one.

Sydney Moss posted up for two big buckets in the second and Isabelle Wilcox stepped outside the arc for a three helping the Warriors push the lead to 9-points entering the break on top 30-21. It was a back and forth affair from that point forward but the Warriors forced all one and done in the second half and sealed the deal late at the line. Ella Boyer provided offensive punch with a pair of threes in the third en route to a 19-point outing. She and her younger sister Ava came in clutch at the line in the final 8 minutes, hitting 11 of 13 from the charity stripe. Both Molly Macaulay and Lia Patterson provided solid minutes on the defensive end for the black and gold and were also strong on the boards in the game.

“We didn’t feel we were particularly sharp or focused for Georgetown but the girls certainly changed that in the championship game,” stated the coach. “We feel like the tone of the game was set on our first offensive possession when we had 5 offensive rebounds that resulted in an “and 1” for Harley; she was a beast all game. We felt if we owned the paint and the glass, we would win, and our bigs were outstanding!!”

“Defensively, we knew we had to focus on two players and make them work for every point. Our defense was very good and rebounding was even better (doubled their total). Everyone played exceptionally well and they need to enjoy this championship because they have earned it, but now we need to set our sights on the next game.”

Woodard was also strong in the semis versus Georgetown, adding another double-double to her season stat sheet finishing with 13 points on 6 of 7 from the floor and 12 rebounds. Moss doubled up in the paint as well, scoring a game high 17 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Ella Boyer connected on the Warriors’ only trey of the game early in the contest and also found her way onto the double-digit plateau tallying 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting. Ava Boyer and Wilcox distributed the ball ending the evening with 5 assists apiece.

Nine players entered the steal column combining for 21 on the night, forcing over 25 turnovers. Wilcox led the way with 6, Moss and Ella Boyer followed with 4 each, while sophomores Ava Boyer and Patterson donated 3-steals to the cause.

Tuscola moves to 32-1 on the season with the two wins and will travel southeast to Casey-Westfield for Sectionals on Tuesday evening. It’s one of the strongest sectionals in the state, with all four teams (Tuscola, St. Anthony, Tri-County, Neoga) ranked in the state.