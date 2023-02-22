Linda Jayne

Linda Ann Jayne, 66, of Camargo, passed away at 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation was held Sunday, February 19, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Funeral services were held Monday, February 20, at the Edwards Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Shannon officiated. Military Rites conducted by the Arcola VFW and the Arcola American Legion were held following the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial was in the Tate Cemetery in Bogota.

Linda was born on May 6, 1956, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was a daughter of Alfred Waymon and Virginia Marceline (Rentz) Berry. She married Jim Ray Jayne on June 14, 1990, in Oblong.

She is survived by her husband Jim Jayne of Camargo; one son, Waymon Stoltz of Claremont; siblings, Genell Schneider and her husband Jeff of Tallahassee, Fla., Brenda Oldroyd and her husband Tom of Atlanta, Ga., Dan Griffin of Douglas, Ga., Noma Jean Bush and her husband Larry of Cedar Springs, Ga., and Billy Berry and his wife Donna of Crawfordville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Ruby Lee Rentz.

Linda was a veteran of the United States Air Force. She was a member of the Arcola American Legion 639.

Linda held many jobs. She had worked as an airplane mechanic; she worked at Solo Cup in Champaign, Hobby Co. in Champaign, and she ran a newspaper route. Linda had been a professional driver. She drove for Schwan’s, and held her CDL licenses for several years, winning several big contests. Linda also drove a bus for MTD; she loved her college routes and all the kids.

Linda was a loving person, always telling people she loved them even if they were getting on her nerves. She and Jim shared “a fine art of bickering” and were an amazing example of true partnership. She always reminded people “Life is good… it’s just not easy!” and “Staying Fierce!” Linda had a special Southern charm; she was polite with a Southern drawl.

Linda was known as the Scrabble queen. She enjoyed farming, her indoor garden, and pigs; she had a collection of pigs. Linda enjoyed crocheting and she was an avid reader. She had an iguana, named Drake, until they found out it was a female and then named it Draka.

Linda enjoyed vacationing with her husband Jim to General Jackson in Nashville, Tenn.