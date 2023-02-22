Joyce Allison, 100, of Tuscola, died at 9:43 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral services were at the First Christian Church of Tuscola on Friday, February 17. Les Evans and Tony Crouch officiated. Visitation was held Friday also at the church. Burial was in Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Joyce was born in Mattoon on September 3, 1922, to Glenn Portlock and Cleo (Warfel) Portlock. She grew up in Newton, where she married her high school sweetheart, Quincy Lee Allison, on October 5, 1941. They were married for 69 years before Lee’s passing on December 24, 2010. The couple had four children, Stephen, James, Melody and Mary.

Joyce worked in the family business, Allison Radio and TV, which later became Allison TV and Appliances. She also worked as a switchboard operator at Jarman Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Tuscola where she spent many years teaching in the children’s department and serving with the women’s ministry. In her later years she enjoyed a weekly game of dominos with a special group of friends. She also enjoyed watching the Illini teams and the Chicago Cubs play.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Lee; parents; stepfather Clarence Marble; son Stephen; and grandsons Michael and Troy Allison.

Survivors include her son, James (Glenda) Allison of Lincoln; daughter, Melody (Jay) Barber of Urbana; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Ogden of Tuscola; daughter-in-law, Jan Seed of Tuscola; brother, Cliff Marble of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Tuscola, 101 East Church Street, Tuscola, IL 61953.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.