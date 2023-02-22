Joan Cross, 88, of Tuscola, passed away on Friday evening, February 17, 2023, at her residence with family members by her side.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 25, at the Tuscola United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 24, at the church.

Joan was born on May 10, 1934, in Colchester, the daughter of Wilbur Gordon Jewsbury and Mary Maurine Hulson Jewsbury. She married Stanley L. Cross on August 27, 1954, in Colchester. He survives.

Also surviving are her children and grandchildren: Lyn Kohlbecker and her husband Tim of Tuscola and their children, Jesse, Rachel, Aja and Samantha; Gordon Cross and wife Sandi of Hanna City, and their children, Ashley, Taylor, Sara, Gabriel and Lucas; Laurie Mooney and husband Tim of Tuscola, and their children, Anthony, Audrey and Jackson; Fritz Cross and wife Dawn of Peoria, and their children, Austin, Allison, Hannah and Madison; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (David) Stephenson of Ames, Iowa; and brother, George Jewsbury and wife Cheryl of Birmingham, Ala.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Joan worked as a medical lab technician at Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago and Jarman Memorial Hospital in Tuscola for several years. Later in life, she enjoyed working at the Dress Barn at the Tuscola Outlet Mall.

Joan was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church and was very active in the Methodist Women Group. She was a Sunday School teacher and enjoyed leading a Bible study at the church. Joan enjoyed swimming, playing bridge, tennis and golfing. She was an avid walker. She loved to play the piano for the residents of Jarman Center and was an active member of the Tuscola Women’s Club. Joan attended the Parkinson’s Support Group of Champaign County and enjoyed attending the Parkinson’s Dance at the University of Illinois.

Joan helped with numerous Habitat for Humanity projects. She was blessed with many good friends and had a very loving family.

The family would like to thank her caregiver Judy and Transition’s Hospice for their loving care given to Joan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity or to the Parkinson’s Support Group of Champaign County.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.