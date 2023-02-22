Frances Thompson

Frances Virginia Thompson, 96, of Arcola, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 23, at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola, with Pastor Dick Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Frances was born October 18, 1926, in rural Tuscola, the daughter of Benjamin Mose and Dora Lewis Sisk. She was united in marriage to Donald Thompson on October 10, 1946, at the First Christian Church of Arcola by the Rev. H.L. Hayes. They lived in the Arcola area where they farmed until his death in 1982.

She is survived by her daughter, Trudi (Gary) Riegel of Clinton; sons, Dennis (Janet) Thompson of Mahomet, Darrel (Margaret) Thompson of Arcola, and Darrin (Jennie) Thompson of rural Humboldt; eight grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; two sisters; four brothers; and one son-in-law.

Frances graduated from the East Side School in 1940, and Arcola High School in 1944. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator where Mark Petty had his law office. From there she worked as a teller at the Arcola First National Bank when it was still on Main Street. The next 24 years were spent being a farm wife and mother. She worked for a brief time as a teller at the bank at its present location, then back as a farm wife and mother until after Don’s death in 1982. After Don’s death, she worked at Sisk’s Foods until it closed. She finished her working days as a clerk/salesperson at Vyverbergs.

She was involved in 4-H when the older children were active members. She was on the Board of the Senior Citizens where she enjoyed playing cards on Wednesday afternoons. She was also a lifetime member of the Kemp Church of Christ; a member of the Douglas County Farm Bureau; and a member of a card club they called The Florida Group. The Group also traveled to Europe twice, Hawaii, Canada, Ireland, Puerto Rico, Australia, and New Zealand.

Memorials are suggested to the Kemp Church of Christ.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.