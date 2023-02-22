Eleanor Porter

Eleanor Elizabeth Porter, 89, of Laguna Hills, Calif., passed away 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 19, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Pastor Steven Stern officiated. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery.

Eleanor was born on August 6, 1933, in Humboldt. She was a daughter of William L. and Harriett E. (Fleming) Young. She married Ted Porter on February 27, 1954, in Charleston.

Survivors include her husband, Ted, of Laguna Hills, Calif.; two children, Mary Ellen Goza of Kenndale, Texas, and Edward Lee Porter of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; two grandchildren, Matthew Ryan Nolan and his wife Jenikah of Seoul, Korea, and Christopher Clifford Goza of Arlington, Texas; one great granddaughter, Violet Goza; one brother, John Young and his wife Carolyn of Newport Beach, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Patricia Johnson and her husband Denny of Hindsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, William and Harriett Young; one daughter, Cynthia Elizabeth Nolan; one sister, Margaret Emmons; and one brother, William Lee Young.

Eleanor was a 1951 graduate of Arcola High School. She attended Eastern Illinois University. She finished her bachelor’s degree in three years and had finished one year of her master’s degree when she joined Ted while he was serving in the United States Army and stationed in France. From there they spent nearly 69 years together enjoying each other’s company and traveling to many different countries.

Eleanor worked as a teacher for 5 years and as a real estate agent for 25 years.

She enjoyed reading and music. Eleanor was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delicious meals for everyone to enjoy.

Eleanor’s greatest joy in life simply came from being with her family.