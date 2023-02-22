Beverly Heflin

Beverly Ann Heflin, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Loving mother of Brenda Elam (Kent), Timothy (Karen) and David (Marilyn); grandmother of seven; and great-grandmother of two.

She lived a Christian life and was an active member of the First Christian Church of Villa Grove, serving God and the community as president of the Women’s Christian Fellowship, president and teacher of the Chosen Ones Sunday School Class and member of the Ladies Ministry and church choir.

Beverly was secretary to the dean of engineering (retired) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for 23 years. She also worked as an usher for sporting and special events at the university.

Beverly enjoyed traveling internationally, taking daily walks and following her teams, the Fighting Illini and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Family received friends Saturday, Feb. 18, at First Christian Church of Villa Grove, with a memorial service immediately following.