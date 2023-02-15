Warriors make a statement with comeback

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team responded to a pair of heartbreaking losses with a win for the ages posting a statement victory over the state’s Class 1A top-ranked Indians of Altamont. A Warrior aerial assault from outside the arc doomed the hosts on their home floor in a 64–38 blowout this past Saturday in the CIC/NTC Shootout.

“This win was huge for us as we were coming off two games where we felt like they got away from us,” coach Bozarth said. “It was an identity game for us as we know how good Altamont is. They’re deserving of their top ranking but we talk all the time about our ceiling on nights where we guard incredibly hard. Good things happen on the offensive end when you play great defense. This game is the perfect example.”

Tuscola trailed once the entire way, erasing a 2-0 lead with a 6-point run and opened a 4-point advantage after one with an off-balanced 3-ball at the buzzer by Josiah Hortin, putting the black and gold on top 17–13. Jordan Quinn stepped outside the arc 15 seconds into the second frame for a trey, Parker James followed it up with a runner in the lane and Kam Sweetnam drained a three of his own and before you could blink an eye, coach Justin Bozarth’s bunch were up by double-digits. Jackson Barrett then tickled the net from downtown late in the stanza, giving the Warriors a 31–19 lead at the break.

Altamont cut it to 6 with a 5-point run to open the third but a 3-point barrage by Bozarth’s boys squelched any plans of a comeback. Quinn started a 15-4 run finishing off an ally-oop at the hoop before James hit a 3, then Sweetnam, Quinn, and then James again, making it 47–30. A 15-5 run by Tuscola that featured 3s by Quinn and Sweetnam put the Warriors on top 62–35, allowing Bozarth to call off the dogs, subbing out the starters with 1-minute and 52-seconds left on the clock.

Tuscola connected on 14 of 22 from 3-point land, including 8 of 10 in the second half on a night the basket on the Warriors’ end looked as big as a hula-hoop. Quinn led all with 23 points while hauling in 7 rebounds. Sweetnam was next up with 14 points on 4 treys and a runner in the lane. James and Hortin also landed on the double-digit plateau scoring 10 points apiece. Barrett tallied 5 points while Chris Boyd hauled in 5 rebounds and served as the rim protector in the paint. Sawyer Woodard did his share of defending the low post in the second half when Boyd was forced to the bench with foul trouble.

“Beating a team of Altamont’s caliber at their place is obviously something that gets talked about,” Bozarth commented with a smile on his face following the skirmish. “When putting it in perspective of best wins for the program, I think that’s a bit far stretched. Every regular season game we’ve had is one we want to win as it prepares us for the postseason. We are happy with how we played but our goal is to be playing our best basketball when the postseason begins. We can’t peak too soon so Monday’s practice will be a great reminder that we haven’t accomplished what we have set out to do regardless of what we did Saturday night.”