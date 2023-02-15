Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Dance

Devilettes

A season of constant, steady improvement culminated in a second-place finish in Class A hip hop at the IDTA State Dance competition, held in Springfield on February 11.

Junior Devilettes

Competing for the first season ever in Junior High Pom, the junior devilettes brought home second place at the IDTA State Dance competition, held in Springfield on February 11. The Junior High hip hop squad finished in sixth place.

Boys Basketball

Mauled by Lions

The Blue Devils were no match for Decatur LSA, the state’s number one 1A team, falling 72-48 on February 7. Robert Fancher had 12 points and Lukas Shadwick added 11 for Villa Grove. Adding injury to insult, leading scorer Layne Rund was lost for the season to injury, less than 3 minutes into the contest. Reserve Cooper Clark, pressed into action by Rund’s absence, performed admirably, chipping in 6 points in 6 minutes. Kyler Williams added 9 points and Peyton Smith had 8 boards to lead the Blue Devils.

Overflown by Bombers

Argenta Oreana scored 19 points off 20 Blue Devil turnovers as VG dropped a 60-57 decision on February 10. Robert Fancher tallied a career high 30 points on 12 of 16 shooting, including 5 of 8 from behind the three point arc, to lead the way. Parker Stevens chipped in 11 points and Lukas Shadwick added 8 for VGHS. Peyton Smith handed out 5 assists from his center position, and hauled in 6 rebounds to back Fancher, who led the Devils with 7 boards.