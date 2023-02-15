Tuscola’s girl’s basketball seniors celebrate memorable victory

By Lenny Sementi

It was a night four seniors on Tuscola’s girls’ basketball will never forget as the Warriors rebounded from their first defeat of the year earlier in the week with a convincing 44–32 victory over a good Central A&M squad on senior night this past Thursday Feb. 9. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s crew fell at Effingham St. Anthony 57-37 earlier in the week in a showdown between state-ranked teams in a nonconference skirmish.

Fourth-year players Ella Boyer, Molly Macaulay, Isabelle Wilcox and Harley Woodard celebrated in style with their teammates, notching historic win number 30 on the year on their home floor. And, added to the trophy case as well collecting the outright Central Illinois Conference regular season Championship along the way finishing the league slate with a perfect 7-0 mark, winning back-to-back titles posting an unblemished 14-0 record over the past two seasons.

The Raiders came out firing, trading buckets and leads throughout the first frame riding Jilyan Burgenor’s hot hand to an early lead, but a big 7-point frame from Woodard and a three-ball from Boyer knotted the game at 14 after one. Woodard continued her assault on the paint in the second stanza adding 5 more points to the totals en route to a double-double posting 14 points and 12 rebounds in the game. Boyer stepped outside the arc again, handing coach K. a 24–19 lead at the break. Boyer ended her night with 14 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds and 3 treys.

After the half, it was all Warriors limiting the Burgenor and the Raiders to just 13 points in the final 16 minutes of action, sealing the deal on the title. Wilcox and junior Sydney Moss delivered a pair of buckets each early in the third while Boyer and Woodard continued their offensive onslaught. Macaulay was instrumental off the bench in the final 2-periods protecting the lane on the defensive end and Boyer took two charges anticipating Burgenor driving the lane.

Wilcox found double digits connecting on 3 of 4 free throws adding 11 points to her season stat sheet along with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Sophomore Ava Boyer distributed the rock posting a game-high 4 assists, finding classmate Lia Patterson twice. The duo combined for 6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

“What a fantastic, emotional night. I need to give a shout to the crowd for showing up with a conference championship on the line,” stated the coach. “By far the largest, loudest of the season. I want to thank my seniors for what they have meant to Tuscola basketball for the past four seasons, fighting through injuries, Covid and coming together this season. They play hard every night, which has resulted in unparalleled success.”

“After the first quarter, we settled in defensively and ultimately turned A&M over 31 times. What an energy infuser when you see our girls taking charges and sacrificing for the team. That is one of the reasons we win!”

Against St. Anthony, on Monday, Feb. 6 a first period run proved to be too much to overcome, putting the Warriors on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the first time in 12 months. Boyer hit two long-range salvos to open the contest and actually led 6-4, but back-to-back turnovers late in the first period that led to points fueled a 10-2 run giving the Bulldogs an 18-10 advantage after one.

Ella Boyer finished off an acrobatic runner and followed it with a trey to end the third, cutting into the host team’s lead but another 10-2 by the ladies from Effingham secured the big win for the Bulldogs. Tuscola connected on just 24% of their shots from the field and got beat on the boards 28-20 in the loss. The elder Boyer donated a game-high 17 points while grabbing 4 rebounds and swiping 5-steals. Her younger sister delivered 8 points and found her way to a pair of steals.

“St. Anthony was a good game for us to play no matter the outcome as we prepare for postseason play,” Kohlbecker said. “They shot the ball extremely well and we did not. We missed. I counted 8-layups and in the first half and our free throw percentage was poor. Offensively we weren’t much better in the second half and got impatient. Defensively we were okay, but we saw breakdowns on the video that showed we were not communicating well. Overall the girls played hard and I believe they know when we play well, we can beat anyone.”

“The girls know what the postseason is about, energy, intensity and following game plans. They know it’s one at a time. Let’s win a regional and then we will think about a sectional.”