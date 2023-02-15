Sharon Bennett

Sharon Arlene Bennett, 83, of Arcola, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters at 2:05 p..m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Harmony Center at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

Private graveside services will be held in the Arcola Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Sharon was born on December 31, 1939, in Tuscola. She was the daughter of Lawrence Clifford and Phyllis Evelyn (Welch) Bennett.

She is survived by two daughters, Kris McMichaels and her husband Gib of Charleston, and Kay Harley of Sullivan; four grandchildren, Brandt Rodgers and his wife Dana of Sullivan, Jason Rodgers of Decatur, Wade Stark and his wife Breanna of Mattoon, and Malia Kollmann and her husband Alex of Urbana; eight great-grandchildren, Macie Rodgers, Peyton Newberry, Makayla Hays and Charlie Rodgers, Alexis, Laurel and Jameson Stark and Adam Kollmann; and one more great granddaughter on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Danny Bennett.

Sharon was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was very family-oriented; she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Sharon had worked at Champaign Asphalt and retired after many years of service. She enjoyed spending winters in Bushnell, Fla.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.