Near miss for Warriors boys

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team came up a few points short of a title run this past week dropping back-to-back Central Illinois Conference games by a combined 3-points. The Warriors fell in a pair of road games first to Meridian in Macon falling to the Hawks by 1-point 52-51 despite a 3-point aerial attack that included 12 treys. Then to a very athletic Decatur St. Teresa squad for the second on a late go-ahead 3-ball by the Bulldogs. The two losses reduced the hopes of a regular season conference crown to near nil, dropping the Warriors to 3-3 in league with one left to play and 21-5 overall.

Kam Sweetnam led all with 20 points and was the only Warrior above the double-digit plateau on the night at Macon. Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett were next in line, both adding 9-points to their season stat sheet in a game that saw double-digit lead changes in both halves.

Jordan Quinn was tops in the scoring column against St. Teresa tallying a game-high 25 points in the back-and-forth affair. The junior hit the boards hard as well, securing 7 rebounds. Sweetnam showed off his offensive prowess, also draining 5 three balls on his way to 16 points. Hortin and Chris Boyd added 9 and 6-points respectively, while combining to grab 11 rebounds. Parker James had a 3-ball and did his share of damage on the boards, collecting 7 rebounds.

“The Meridian game may have been our worst performance of the year, “ commented Bozarth. “We struggled from the tip, which has been an issue in recent games. We have found a way to be down 8-10 points immediately in several games. We forced quite a few Meridian turnovers but gave up too many transition points to them, which offset it.”

On Friday, the St. T. Bulldogs hit a corner three with 14 seconds left on the clock moving in front by two and had 3 fouls to give and utilized every one of them, whittling away at the clock in the waning seconds. Tuscola ran their final play with 4 seconds left and got a good look but the game-winner bounced off the rim, keeping the Bulldogs in the hunt for the league title.

“ St. Teresa was an exciting high school basketball game,” stated the coach. “Both teams scored the ball at a high level and Jordan went on a second-half scoring run for us that was pretty impressive. We struggled to get consecutive stops late in the game and couldn’t overcome it.”