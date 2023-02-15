M.M. “Mike” Booten Jr., 92, passed into the glory of our Lord at 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Tuscola Heath Care Center, with his wife by his side.

A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 13, at the Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Pastor Woody White officiating. Visitation was held prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial was Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Colbert Family Cemetery, rural Herod.

He was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Horseshoe, the youngest child of Milas M. Booten and Norah J. Locklar Booten. He married Marilyn S. “Susie” Berry Naive on Dec. 23, 1987.

Mike was a veteran of the Korean War, as a fireman on the flightline in Tegue, South Korea, and the Fire Department of Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. He was always a proud veteran who loved discussing Korea and W.W. II, where his much loved brother, Raymond “Jack” Booten was killed in the late days of the war.

Mike worked 25 years for Zeigler Coal Co. before retiring in April of 1988. To go to the No. 5 mine, he had drawn the No. 1 and loved to tease his co-workers telling them he was No. 1.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Donne Jo Booten (Terry) Snyder of Hume, and Karen M. Booten (Tom) Barnes of Danville; two stepdaughters, Penny S. Naive (Bud) Evans of Muncie, and Malissa A. Naive (Allen) Kibler of Atwood; and special friend, Tonya Ragan of Villa Grove. Mike was the beloved grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 12. Mike is also survived by a niece, Patty (James) Stovall of Eldorado; and a nephew, a Bruce Raymer of Harrisburg; and several great-nieces and -nephews.

Preceding Mike in death were his parents; three sisters, Wilma Helen Booten, Bernice Urton, and Beulah Gay Keough; half brothers Clyde, Raymond “Jack,” and Alvin Booten; two stepsons, Jeff and David Naive; and one great-granddaughter, Rosalee Naive.

Memorial donations may be made to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.