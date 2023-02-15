Jerry D. Newlin, 82, of Tuscola, formerly of Atwood, died at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. Highway 36, Atwood. The Rev. Joseph Carter will officiate. Burial will be in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, with military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home.

Jerry, an Air Force veteran, was born October 23, 1940, in Jacksonville, Texas, to Berlyn and Alice Leggitt Newlin. He graduated from Noble High School in 1958, and Eastern Illinois University in 1967. He joined the Air Force on July 15, 1958, and served as an electrical repairman on airplanes until he was discharged on June 1, 1962. He married Wanda J. Lutz on October 6, 1962, in Passport. She passed away August 24, 2008.

Jerry taught Industrial Arts for 27 years in the Atwood-Hammond and Bement school districts. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Tuscola. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, classical music, watching old Westerns on TV and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Jill Heathcott and her husband, Brent, of Bluffton, S.C., and their five children, Laurna, Madison, Garrett, Gabriella and Elliana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and son, Brent E. Newlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Church of the Nazarene, 1001 Egyptian Trail, Tuscola, IL 61953.

