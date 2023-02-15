Gerald Roy “Gerry” Baumann, 76, of Kemp, passed away at 7:24 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tuscola, officiated by Ralph Ruggieri. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola VFW and the Arcola American Legion were in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation was held Sunday, February 12, at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Gerry was born on September 5, 1946, in Evergreen Park. He was a son of Leonard Roy and June Geraldine (Kemp) Baumann. He married Vickie Lee Charlesworth on February 21, 1970, in Mattoon. They then spent the next 50 years growing a large family that was the center of their lives. They were true sweethearts and their marriage was an example to many. Vickie passed away on July 6, 2020.

He is survived by his seven children, Paul Baumann (Angel) of Charleston, Heath Baumann of Kemp, Lee Baumann (Michelle) of Fort Pierce, Fla., Jared Baumann (Erica) of Perry, Kan., Kevin Baumann (Emily) of Charleston, Melanie Cluver (Chad) of Austin, Texas, and Charlene Madson (Aaron) of Missouri City, Texas; 24 grandchildren, Christian, Zachary, Haegan, Austin (Maryjane), Rhett (Courtney), Kolby, Isabelle, Madison, Greyson, June, July, Gunther, Grady and Garth Baumann, Brock, Brayden, Mackenzie, Kaylee, Kenna and Bryce Cluver, Cooper, Graham, Callie and Beckett Madson; three great-grandchildren, Easton, Beau, and Olivia Baumann; three brothers, Ralph Baumann (Patricia) of Waycross, Ga., Chris Baumann (Karen) of Eatonton, Ga., and Curt Baumann (Pam) of Eatonton, Ga.; and one sister, Bonnie Johnson (Howard “Rip”) of Dyer, Ind.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Baumann; and one sister, Beverly Wendling and her husband Christ.

Gerry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attending in Mattoon and later in Tuscola. Gerald held many offices within his church, some of which included, Temple Worker, Service Missionary, member of the Branch Presidency, Elders Quorum President, Sunday School President, Branch Mission Leader, and Young Men’s President.

He was in the military for 24 years serving first in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War, then later serving in the Illinois Army National Guard as a Master Sergeant. While in the National Guard, he served in Iceland, Poland, and Bulgaria. He ended his military career as the Detachment Executive Officer (XO) for his Brigade and was the oldest noncommissioned officer in the Afghanistan War.

He was a Boy Scout Scoutmaster in Arcola and Mattoon for over 40 years where he was able to share his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed teaching survival skills and his passion for botany and zoology. He helped instill a love of Boy Scouting in many for generations to come. He drove a school bus for the Tuscola School District for over 25 years and retired from the State of Illinois having worked for the Department of Human Services.

Gerald loved being outdoors, hiking, canoeing, playing disc golf, and traveling with his family. This past summer he traveled with several of his children and grandchildren in Europe where he visited his 37th country. His happy place was his garden where he spent many hours providing food for all of his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 88 of Arcola or Arcola VFW.