Erma Barnett

Erma Irene (Hoel) Barnett, 100, of Camargo, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Arcola.

She was born January 31, 1923, at Chicken Bristle, rural Douglas County, the youngest daughter of Otto and Stella (Eastin) Hoel. She married Velmer “Dude/Bus” Barnett on June 21, 1941; he preceded her in death on May 27, 1984.

Erma enjoyed square dancing and ball-room dancing, listening to church gospel music, attending auctions, antiquing, hosting annual garage sales, crocheting, and attending church at the Murdock United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; one son, Donald Barnett; one grandson, Charles; one great-grandson, Hudson; three brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by two children, Stanley Barnett and Richard (Debbie) Barnett; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Barnett; three grandchildren, Krissy (Bill) Storer, Kristin (Jeff) Wright, and Tony (Alina) Barnett; four great-grandchildren; three cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held Friday, February 10, at the Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Pastor Melanie Hoth and Mr. Ted Shearer officiating; burial followed at the Newman Cemetery. The visitation was held prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Murdock United Methodist Church.