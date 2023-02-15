Robert K. “Bob” Yeakley, 81, of Hammond, passed away at 2:53 a.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Sullivan, with his wife by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, February 11, at the St. James Catholic Church, Decatur. Burial followed in the Hammond Cemetery, Hammond.

Visitation was held Friday, February 10, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, and prior to the mass at the church.

Bob was born on April 6, 1941, in Taylorville, the son of Dwight K. and Isabelle Durbin Yeakley. He married Peggy Ann Owens on February 16, 1963, in Decatur. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She survives.

Also surviving are his sons, Ken (Gayle) Yeakley of Hammond and Steve (Heidi) Yeakley of Atwood; grandchildren, Jordan (Tyler) O’Hara, Colton Yeakley and Ryan Yeakley; great-granddaughter, Alyson O’Hara; and a niece and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Max and Larry Yeakley; and sister, Maxine Pharis.

Bob and his wife owned and operated Yeakley’s Market in Hammond for 45 years before their retirement. He was a member of the St. James Catholic Church and was a former volunteer fireman for the Hammond Fire Protection District.

The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to HSHS Hospice and to the staff of Sullivan Health Care for the love and support given to Bob during his stay there.

Memorials are suggested to the Hammond Fire Protection District or Sullivan Health Care Activity Fund.

