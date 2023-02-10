Warriors boy’s basketball team bounces back from semi final loss

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team rebounded from a tough 69–64 loss to Decatur St. Teresa in the semi-finals of the Central Illinois Conference to collect their 21st win of the season in a thrilling 53–48 victory over Shelbyville in the third-place contest. The double-digit conquest over the Rams avenged their only loss in the league from earlier in the season and one of only four on the year.

Both teams struggled offensively early, but a late surge in the first and an early push in the second put the Rams in front 14–6 with under 5 minutes left to go in the opening half. Kam Sweetnam hit a runner late in the second period and Parker James stepped outside the arc for a three with 4 seconds left in the stanza, pulling coach Justin Bozarth’s bunch to within one at the break trailing 21-20.

The two teams traded buckets throughout the third but a late surge in the waning minutes of the game fueled by a free throw barrage sealed the deal on the win. Josiah Hortin, Colton Musgrave, and Jordan Quinn connected on 7 of 9 from the charity stripe in the final 3 minutes of the contest combating a pair of threes from the Rams. Jackson Barrett took a big charge with 18 seconds left, leading to points at the line for the Warriors at the opposite end of the court.

Sweetnam was tops in the scoring category with 18 points, 16 of which came in the final 16 minutes of action. The sophomore sharpshooter finished off four threes hitting two in each of the final two stanzas. James and Hortin both traveled above the double-digit plateau in the contest as well, scoring 11 and 10, respectively.

“For as discouraged as we were with our defense after the St. T game, we responded really well against Shelbyville,” stated the coach. “No one signs up for a tournament in hopes to play in the third-place game. Usually, the winner of those games is the team that is ready to compete for no other reason than they hate losing. We started out the game down 11-1, as we couldn’t get a ball to fall in the basket. But, we continued to guard at a really high level on the other end. Parker came in the game and went 3-3 from the three-point line in the first half and added another bucket as well. He really steadied us once he entered the game. Kam caught fire in the third, connecting on 4 straight threes, which pushed our lead to double digits.”

In the battle of the two, three seeds in the host St. T semi-final trouble and a stellar free throw display from the Bulldogs proved to be the difference. St. T connected on 9 of 13 in the fourth from the line and scored 18 of their 33 points in the second half from the same place, securing their spot in the title tilt.

Tuscola scratched its way into the game late on the back of a barrage from outside the arc that included threes from Hortin, Sweetnam, James and Quinn, but it was not enough. Quinn accounted for three treys in the final frame on his way to a team-best 20 points. Hortin was right on his heels scoring 19 points in the game, while James tallied 10 off the bench. Sweetnam was just one back with 9 points to his credit.

“The semi-final versus St. T was a really good high school basketball game. We played really well offensively and executed our sets vs. their 2-3 zone,” commented the coach. “Jordan and Josiah shot the ball really well and Parker continues to be efficient and consistent in his scoring role off the bench. It seems every time we play St. T, the team who wins the rebounding battle typically wins the game. We were outrebounded 25-18 and could not get timely defensive stops when we needed them.”