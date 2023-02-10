Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Boys Basketball

Cage Hawks

Layne Rund poured in 17 points and Peyton Smith added 12 as the Blue Devils defeated Heritage 51–42 on Jan. 31. Smith pulled down 9 rebounds and Rund hauled in 8 as Villa Grove enjoyed an 8-board advantage over HHS. Brady Clodfelder put together a nice stat sheet, totaling 7 rebounds, including 3 off the offensive glass, 6 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Parker Stevens handed out 4 dimes of his own, and Lukas Shadwick contributed 8 points for the Blue and Gold.

Joust Knights

In a game in which 10 players scored, Layne Rund was the catalyst, splashing 7 3-pointers on his way to a 30-point night as Villa Grove defeated Blue Ridge 80–58 on Feb. 3. Kyler Williams joined him in double figures and Braydon Dowler, Lucas Shadwick and Peyton Smith each chipped in 9. Rund and Robert Fancher each dished out 5 assists, and Smith and Brady Clodfelder handed out 4 assists of their own to queue the Devils, offensively. Lukas Shadwick pulled down a pair of offensive rebounds on his way to a 7 board night to lead VG.

Devilettes

The Villa Grove Devilettes took home first-place honors in Hip Hop at their home competition.

Junior Devilettes

The Junior Devilettes took home first place in Pom and 3rd in Hip Hop at their home competition. Maggi Clodfelder received a rising star award for her efforts.

Junior High Boys Basketball

7th Graders fall in Sectional Game

The Blue Devils fell to Ridgeview 33–19 on January 30. Max Wilson had 6 points and Tucker McGarigle and Caleb Russell added 5 each for the Blue Devils.

8th graders drop regional semifinal

Villa Grove dropped a 45–25 decision to Arcola on January 31. Kendrick Roy led the way with 12 points, Jackson Gire had 5, and Jesse Gire had 4 for the Blue Devils.