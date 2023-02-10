Lady Warriors look to win CIC crown

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team notched win number 29 on the season remaining unbeaten while collecting at least part of the Central Illinois Conference regular season title in a victory over St. Teresa last Thursday, Feb. 2 in Decatur. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s squad rallied past the Bulldogs a week ago in the CIC tourney championship game, but this time led from start to finish in a 39–34 league victory. The Warriors can clinch the outright title with a win over a scrappy Central A&M this Thursday, Feb. 9 at home during their senior night.

The second-ranked Warriors utilized big nights from Sydney Moss and Harley Woodard in the win. Moss led all with 11 points and Woodard was just one back, adding 10 points to the official scorebook. The duo did most of their damage down low and also hit the boards hard, securing a combined 12 rebounds. Woodard grabbed 4 rebounds on the offensive end, putting back a pair, one of which came in the pivotal first frame. The senior wing scored 6 points in the first 6 minutes of the game, complementing the outside game. Isabelle Wilcox, who hit a pair from outside the arc in the opening stanza, helped hand coach K. a 17–8 advantage after one period of action.

Moss and Wilcox both hit buckets down low in the final minutes and the Warriors sealed the deal on the win at the charity stripe, hitting 7 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Ava Boyer was good on 3 of 4 from the stripe down the stretch. Big sister Ella checked in with 8 points in the contest. The sisters each found their way to 3-steals in the contest as did sophomore speedster Lia Patterson.

“Both games with St. T were physical battles. We are a lot alike defensively,” stated coach Kohlbecker. “We had far too many turnovers off the dribble that allowed them easy points. The majority of their first-half points directly resulted from our turnovers. It’s simple fundamentals that are fixable. I love that our scoring was balanced and our defensive intensity was at a level that it carried our offense.”

They opened their week with a dominating 60–27 road win over Macon Meridian on Monday, Jan. 30. Moss led all on a near-perfect night from the field. She hit 10 of 11 from the floor in a 21-point outburst that included 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. The elder Boyer was next up with 13 points landing 1 point shy of the 1,000 point mark in her career. She did a little bit of everything delivering 2 threes, 2 steals and 3 assists. Ava added to the steal totals with 3 of her own and also shared the ball, donating 3 assists to the cause. Wilcox found her way to the double-digit plateau scoring 10 points while grabbing 5 rebounds. Liz Patterson and Molly Macaulay posted a combined 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists.