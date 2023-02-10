Boyer reaches 1,000 points

By Lenny Sementi

Senior hoop star and Illinois State University softball signee Ella Boyer became the 11th Warrior in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for the girl’s basketball program. She accomplished the feat on her first basket of the game in a 46–22 non-conference win over Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg this past Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“I really didn’t know that I was close to the milestone going into this year,” stated Ella Boyer. “And, really didn’t know I was close until two games before. I knew going into the game that I needed 2 points, so there was a little pressure, but my teammates helped take some of the pressure away.”

Boyer led all with 14 points in the victory on a day the nation celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports. One night prior, coach Tim Kohlbecker pulled the plug in a game at Meridian, shutting down the fourth-year player after climbing to within one of the record in a blowout victory over Meridian saving the celebration for the hometown faithful.

Ella, the all-time Tuscola 3-point leader and her younger sister Ava both drained three balls in the first frame, as did fellow senior Izzy Wilcox, as Kohlbecker’s crew ran out to a 20–4 lead after one. Zoey Thomason hit one from outside the arc in the second stanza and Ella Boyer hit one more in the third, ending any hope of a Hawks comeback.

The state’s second-ranked team limited Meridian to just 4 field goals in the first half and never allowed them to reach the double-digit plateau in any one period. Harley Woodard was next up with 10 points on 4 of 7 from the floor while grabbing 7 rebounds. Sydney Moss and Wilcox combined to grab 15 rebounds and scored 6 points apiece. Lia Patterson added 4-rebounds and a game-high 5-assists to her season stat sheet.

“It’s always great seeing one of your players reach a milestone like 1000 points,” commented Kohlbecker. “I was really happy for Ella, especially since she is one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached. And besides being a great shooter, she has developed an all-around game and helps us in so many areas. They played a challenging, sagging, over-rotating defense we had to adjust too.”

Other Warriors to surpass 1000 points include Janeen Sutherland leading the way with 1496 points, Kendra Blaudow follows with 1422, then comes Susan Harris 1417, Erin Weaver 1277, Andrea Wax 1269, Johanna Wienke 1151, Lindsey Troikie 1145, Kim Waugh 1131 and the most recent Emma Henderson notching 1001 in 2017 on the final basket of her career.