T. G. Redfern, 54, of Lovington, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Wisconsin.

Celebration of Life services were Sunday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Mel Workman officiating. Visitation was Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mr. Redfern was born June 3, 1968, at Decatur, the son of Theron E. and Cheryl Davis Redfern. T. G. farmed with Dawson Farms for 35 years with 25 of those years being the farm manager. He also had done custom baling with his father. T. G. was a member of the Lovington American Legion and the Illinois Farm Bureau. T. G. married Dawn Ferguson on March 21, 2009, at Lovington.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn; children, McKenzie (Javon) Brown of Lovington and Janette (Collin) Budd of Decatur; mother, Cheryl Redfern of Lovington; sisters, Trisha (Mark) VonLanken of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Kelly Bolt (Fiancé Bob Alexander) of Clinton; granddaughter, Kanoa Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; his tractor and combine buddy Maddox Reedy; and his fur baby Mr. Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, David.

T. G. had a close relationship with all of the Dawson Farms family. For T.G., the summertime was for spending time boating on Lake Shelbyville. In the wintertime was snowmobiling in Wisconsin. T. G. was a natural-born leader but especially experienced when it came to planning outings with family and friends. Anyone could always depend on T.G. to help them with anything they would need. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.