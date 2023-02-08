Phyllis Brothers

Phyllis J. Brothers, 83, of Danville, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023, with family at her side.

Phyllis was born February 27, 1939, in Tuscola, to Everett Roy and Berniece Chaplin.

She is survived by her children, Trenton Wayne (Ginger) Gabbard of West Lebanon, Ind., Randall Duane Gabbard of Terre Haute, Ind., David Brian Gabbard of Williamsport, Ind., Marcia Jeane (Tommy) Quast of Melbourne, Fla., Benjamin Todd (GayLynn) Gabbard, Geri Ellen Shirey of Danville; her sister, Carol Ann Chambers of Bloomington; brothers Roger Lee (Sue) Chaplin of Sims, N.C., and Roy Dean (Judy) Chaplin of Normal; uncles Paul C. Moore of Champaign, and Kenny Moore of Tuscola. She was blessed with several nieces and nephews, 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Phyllis was a graduate of Tuscola High School, and with only her diploma and six children to raise, began a path that led her to Danville in 1973 for a position as Office Manager at Danville Country Club. She became the General Manager in 1983, leaving Danville in 1988 to become the General Manager of Shore Acres Country Club, Lake Bluff, (she adored Chicago), moving to Sterling, Va., in 1992 for the groundbreaking of a 36-hole facility known as Lowes Island Country Club, from which she retired in 2005. She met celebrities, sports icons, politicians, and much to her annoyance, the Secret Service over a golf game. She never asked her staff to do anything that she wouldn’t do herself. She excelled in and loved her career.

She married her longtime companion, Gene Brothers, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, Ind., on July 8, 1996. He has preceded her in death, along with her parents, and beloved brother Gary Joe Chaplin.

After retiring, Phyllis and Gene adventured to Anderson, S.C., where they met and enjoyed the company of many good friends; she loved to entertain, hosting and attending many gatherings, specifically the Epic After Christmas Party. She had a flair for decorating and enjoyed taking the backroads to auctions, estate sales, and unique shops to fill her home with treasures. Most of all, she treasured her family, traveling yearly to beautiful locations for her sibling reunion.

Phyllis was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her, showing that hard work led to success. Her kindness, generosity and intelligence will be deeply missed. We take comfort in knowing that she lived her life to the fullest. She really did.

Please join us for Phyllis’ final gathering Saturday, April 1, 2023, for an 11 a.m. graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at the Possum Trot Supper Club.

Memorials may be made in Phyllis’ memory to the American Parkinson’s Association.

Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please join Phyllis’ family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.