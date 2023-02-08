Carolyn Eckerty

Carolyn Ann Eckerty, age 80, of Villa Grove, formerly of Port Richey, Fla., passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home in Villa Grove, surrounded by her loved ones.

Carolyn was born on November 21, 1942, to Newell Franklin Young and Anna Jane (Rumbaugh) Catlett in Kansas City, Mo. She graduated from Jamaica High School in 1960 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University. She married the love of her life, Bob D. Eckerty on April 13, 1963, in Fairmount, and they would spend 50 wonderful years together until his passing in 2013.

She is survived by children, Robert Eckerty of Villa Grove, Mark (Dawn) Eckerty of Tampa, Fla., and Barry (Kim) Eckerty of Casey; grandchildren, Kirbi (Jesse) Fischer, Austin (Kelly) Eckerty, Elizabeth Eckerty, Gwendalyn Eckerty, Julia Eckerty, and Sophia Eckerty; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Eckerty, Vivian Eckerty, and Woodrow Fischer; and one brother, Newell “Butch” (Paulette) Young. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Eckerty; sister, Janice Sue Smith; and brother, Robert Young.

Mrs. Eckerty started teaching elementary school in Fairmount, when she was 19. After that she taught at Muncie Grade School and Columbia Elementary in Mattoon. She then went on to teach Kindergarten in Villa Grove for over 20 years before retiring in Illinois. After retiring in Illinois, she and Bob moved to Florida where she taught Kindergarten at Hudson Elementary for 8 years. After she retired from teaching in Florida, she volunteered at Pasco County Schools and the Pasco Fine Arts Council.

Carolyn loved education and had boundless energy to not only teach children, but also gave numerous seminars on teaching and even co-authored a book for teaching methods of pre-K through Kindergartners. Some of her favorite things to do in her “spare time” were knitting and making quilts. Many people were lucky beneficiaries of Carolyn’s talent.

She was a member of the Villa Grove United Methodist Church, UMW/UWF, Douglas County Retired Teachers, IRTA, Eastern Illinois Alumni Association, Illinois Kindergarten Association, Illinois Reading Council and the Pasco County Fine Arts Council.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Villa Grove United Methodist Church, Villa Grove Schools Teachers Scholarship Fund, or donor’s choice.

Visitation is Friday, February 10, at the United Methodist Church in Villa Grove, from 4–7 p.m. The funeral services are Saturday, February 11, at 3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Villa Grove with Pastor Jonathan Brashear presiding. Interment will be immediately following at Fairfield Cemetery north of Newman.