Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

High School Boys Basketball

Cage Hawks

The Blue Devils used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Heritage 65-55 on Jan. 24. Robert Fancher led the way with 21 points, Brady Clodfelder added 14, Layne Rund chipped in 13 and Peyton Smith helped out with 10. Smith did yeoman’s work on the glass, hauling down 7 rebounds to lead the team. Lukas Shadwick contributed 4 assists and Fancher added 3 to power the Villa Grove attack. Fancher, Rund and Clodfelder each pilfered 4 steals to lead the way defensively.

Thrown by Riders

Arcola’s blisteringly hot shooting doomed VGHS in a 57-42 win on Jan. 27. The Riders hit 9 of 18 from 3 point land, while Villa Grove made only 4 of 20. Brady Clodfelder totaled 14 points and Layne Rund added 13 for the Blue and Gold. Clodfelder led the team, who were out-rebounded by 10 boards, with 6 rebounds, including 3 off the offensive glass, and also pilfered a team-high 3 steals. Robert Fancher dished out 4 assists to fuel the attack.

Remembered by Titans

Another glacially cold night from deep doomed Villa Grove in a 62-50 loss to Tri-County on Jan. 28. The Blue Devils hit just 4 of 17 from behind the 3-point arc and compounded their problems by hitting only 4 of 9 free throws in the game. Layne Rund had 22 points and Lukas Shadwick added 10 for VGHS. Rund handed out 6 assists and Brady Clodfelder yanked down 7 boards to lead the team.

Jr high boys’

basketball

7th graders take home regional crown

Topple Riders

A balanced scoring attack led to a 37-17 win over Arcola in the semifinal game of the Salt Fork 7-2A regional tournament. Gavin Taylor poured in 13 points and Max Wilson added 12 for VGJH. Tucker McGarigle chipped in 6 in the win.

Weather Storm, win title

The Devils outscored the host school, Salt Fork, 7-2 in the final stanza to capture a 22-20 win and take home the 7-2A regional crown for the second time in the last 4 years. Tucker McGarigle led the way with 8 points, Max Wilson added 6, Gavin Taylor chipped in 5 and Nolan Shadwick got on the scorecard with a first-quarter 3-pointer for Villa Grove, who advanced to the Jan. 30 Sectional title game vs. Ridgeview.

Junior high Girls’ Volleyball

7th graders split pair of matches

Villa Grove dropped a hard fought 2-1 match to ALAH on Jan. 23, and then swept Arcola on Jan, 24 to improve their record to 7-3.

8th graders duplicate feat, split pair

The Blue Devils dropped a straight-set match to ALAH on Jan. 23 and then defeated Arcola 201 on the 24th. VGJH stands at 3-6 on the season.