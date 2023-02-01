Villa Grove Jr. High claims regional title

By Tony Hooker

For the second time in four years, the Villa Grove Junior High 7th grade boys basketball team has claimed a regional crown. I recently caught up with Coach Heath Wilson to learn more about his squad.

What’s been the key to your tournament run?

I’d say you would have to look at our defense. The last couple of games, our defense has been unstoppable, really. The last few games, our opponents have had 4 points, at halftime, 8 points at half time, and 11 points at half time so that’s really been our key. They say that defense wins championships, and that’s really what’s been the key to our regional championship.

Are you pressing? Running a half-court zone, or man-to-man?

We call it gold, but it’s just a nice 1-3-1. We don’t press a lot, but we will if we need to change the tempo.

Who are the key contributors?

It seems like everyone brings something different to the table. Our starting five is pretty solid. Wes Woller, he’s a small guy, but he plays some good defense. Tucker McGarigle is tough, Gavin Taylor is the top of our 1-3-1. Nolan Shadwick and Max Wilson inside. He’s (Max) one of our toughest guys inside.

Offensively, Wilson and Taylor are our leading scorers.

Any revenge stories along the way? Did you get somebody who beat you earlier?

Not really. We’ve played some good, tough games. Arcola played us to a 3-point game in the regular season and we drew them in the regional semifinals. It was a close first quarter and then our boys just woke up and pulled away by 20. I don’t know if there’s any revenge stories, but these kids are going to be playing these teams for the next 5 years and they have to keep building on that momentum and the tradition of saying that we want to be the top dog in the conference.

What can you tell me about your opponent?

Colfax Ridgeview! <laughs> Coaching high school football, they’ve seemed to have our number. Back in 2019, this year’s junior class won a regional as 7th graders and drew Lexington in the sectional and we had a 20-point lead at half time and we ended up losing in overtime. Hopefully, we can get a little bit of revenge. They co-op with Ridgeview in high school, so maybe we can get them. They’ve kind of had my number as a coach, so hopefully, this is the class that can change that momentum to Villa Grove’s side. I do know they’ve got a couple of big guys, so we’re going to get ready and see what we can do against them.