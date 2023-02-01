Step one for Bozarth’s boys

By Lenny Sementi

Basketball coach Justin Bozarth’s bunch kicked off the 2023 version of the Central Illinois Conference in style. The 2nd-seeded Warriors blew open a tight game in the opening round with a big third frame to upend the 7th-seeded Redskins of Sullivan 58–27, earning a spot in the semifinals and a date with 3rd-seeded Decatur St Teresa.

Points were at a premium for both squads in the early going but a 4-for-4 effort at the free throw line by Josiah Hortin pushed the Warriors in front by a pair late, heading to the second frame on top 8–6. The junior was good on all 6 attempts from the charity stripe, donating 10 points to the cause. It was the complete opposite in the second, with the teams trading hoops throughout, combining for 31 points and 5 three-pointers.

“The first half of both games this week were very similar as it relates to our defense,” Bozarth said. “We were not really sharp defensively to start either game. Both teams beat us to loose balls and kept the games tight in each half. It’s a point of emphasis moving forward for us that we have to start each game with a better mentality.”

Jordan Quinn and Kam Sweetnam each stepped outside the arc for a three helping the Warriors stay in front entering the break on top 25-20. Quinn scored 7 of his game-high 16 points in the period. The third-year varsity player did a little bit of everything delivering 8 rebounds, 5-steals, and 4 assists in the victory.

Sweetnam drained another trey in the big third on his way to 9 points as the Warriors utilized an inside-out attack after the break to fuel a 10-point run and pull away from the Redskins. Colton Musgrave and Chris Boyd worked the inside-out game. Musgrave hit a three-ball and a deep jumper, scoring 7 points in the contest. Boyd did his damage down low with 3-buckets in the pivotal stanza en route to a perfect 5 for 5 outing from the field, adding 10 points to his season stat sheet.

Tuscola slammed the door on the win on the defensive end, limiting Sullivan to just 3-field goals in the second half and a mere 7 points. Quinn hit his second three of the game early in the fourth and sophomore Sawyer Woodard put one back and hit a runner scoring all 4 of his points in the final 8 minutes of action while also grabbing 5 rebounds in Tuscola’s twentieth win of the season.

“Fortunately, we played really well in the second half,” commented the coach. “Josiah put together two really good games this week in both scoring and distributing the basketball. He makes us so much better when he’s putting pressure on the defense by attacking the basket off the dribble.”