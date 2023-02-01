Karen Harper

Karen L. Harper, 66, of Villa Grove passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home.

Karen was born on January 30, 1956, in Urbana to Gordon and Mary (McClintock) Watkins. She married Larry Harper on May 10, 2003, in Villa Grove; he survives.

Also surviving is one son, Robert “Bobby” (Stacy) Button; three step children, Jeremy (Heather) Harper, Megan (Robert “BJ”) Wells, and Erin Harper; five grandchildren, Annabella, Jessa, Hayden, Declan, and Logan; one brother, Larry Neal Watkins; and one niece and nephew, Lori and Shawn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Mary Watkins.

A Centennial graduate, she retired June 2021 from lumber cashier at Lowes after 21 years. She was beautifully loving, kindhearted, genuine, strong-willed, funny, great mother, proud grandmother, and wonderful wife. She enjoyed spring flowers, family, friends, gardening, country music, homemade food, to drink, coffee, and riding amusements rides with grandkids.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at the VFW post 2876 in Villa Grove.

Memorial donations may be flowers for the celebration of life or made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.